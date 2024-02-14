In the upcoming film Damsel, actress Millie Bobby Brown portrays a character named Elodie who finds herself in a dangerous situation. Contrary to typical narratives, Elodie doesn't require a hero to rescue her, but rather, she was deceived into danger by a so-called prince.

The character embodies resilience as she navigates through her personal turmoil. The film's trailer reveals a fantasy setting where Elodie is set to marry a prince, only to realize it's a ploy concealing a nefarious tradition.

She's tricked by the royal family into becoming a sacrifice to settle an old debt. She's cast into a cave where a dragon, capable of spewing fire, is ready to consume her. Elodie learns she's not the first victim of this scheme and endeavours to survive for all those who were misled before her.

The film's official summary states, 'A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.'

The question of whether she'll overcome her predicament or yield to the enveloping darkness will be answered on the film's release date, March 8. The film, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, also features Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright in key roles.