Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his birthday on February 24. On the special day, he organised a bash which was attended by several stars who have worked under his direction. His 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor, Alia Bhatt looked resplendent.

She came along with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Sawariyaan' and both he and Alia will now come together for Bhansali's 'Love and War'.

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to collaborate with Bhansali in 'Love and War', was also seen coming to the party.

Rani Mukerji, who collaborated with Bhansali in 'Black', also attended the party.

Richa Chadha did a namaste as she spotted paps outside Bhansali's residence.

Aditi Rao Hydari also marked her attendance at the bash.