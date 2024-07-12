Following the blockbuster success of 'Despicable Me 4', Illumination and Universal Pictures have announced the release date for the highly anticipated 'Minions 3'. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

Brian Lynch, known for his work on previous 'Minions' and 'The Secret Life of Pets' films, will write the screenplay for 'Minions 3', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pierre Coffin, the seasoned director behind the 'Despicable Me' and 'Minions' franchises, will return to direct and provide the distinctive voices of the 'Minions'.

The production will be overseen by Illumination's founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri, alongside Bill Ryan, who served as executive producer on 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

First introduced over a decade ago, the 'Minions' have become iconic figures in animation, driving the success of Illumination's films. The combined box office earnings of the 'Despicable Me' and 'Minions' movies have reached nearly USD 5 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 'Minions', released in 2015, remains one of the highest-grossing animated films ever. Its successors, 'Despicable Me 2' and 'Despicable Me 3', both surpassed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, highlighting the franchise's enduring popularity.

Most recently, 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' shattered records with a historic opening weekend over the July Fourth holiday. This year's 'Despicable Me 4' continued the streak with an impressive USD 230 million worldwide opening, solidifying the franchise's strong presence in the animation landscape.