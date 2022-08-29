An audition for the 5th edition of the Miss Manipur 2022 contest was held on Sunday at Hotel Imphal.

More than 50 contestants from different parts of the state walked in the Miss Manipur audition.

Briefing the media in connection with the event, the director of the Miss Manipur 2022 organising committee, Halley Leithangbam , said that the grand finale of the beauty contest will be held on September 11 at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district.

He informed the media that 50 contestants from different communities turned up for the beauty pageant.

Halley added that the winner, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up of the beauty pageant will be given cash prizes of Rs one lakh, Rs 70,000, and Rs 50,000, respectively. Moreover, " there will be other subtitles in the contest," says the organiser of the event, Sonia Phairenbam.

The Miss Manipur Organization has been conducting Miss Manipur since 2016 and a lot of significant changes and development are taking place year by year.

The winner and other selected contestants would get free entry/participation in Miss North East 2022, to be hosted by Nagaland by the end of this year.