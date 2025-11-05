Miss Universe 2025 drama erupts in Thailand as sashing ceremony turns chaotic

The 74th Miss Universe pageant got off to a fiery start this week after a confrontation between contestants and organisers derailed what was supposed to be a simple ceremonial event in Thailand.

According to Philstar Global, tensions flared just as the sashing of candidates was about to begin on Tuesday, with Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) National Director Nawat Itsaragrisil at the centre of the storm. The drama unfolded amid confusion over conflicting statements from the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and its Thai hosts, despite Nawat also serving as MUO’s Executive Director.

The MUO had earlier distanced itself from a “Special Dinner & Talk Show” promoted by MUT, calling it unsanctioned. MUT, however, insisted the event was part of its approved marketing efforts — a claim that didn’t sit well with everyone.

Things took a turn when all contestants gathered for the pre-pageant Sashing Ceremony. Before proceedings could begin, Nawat addressed the queens, defending MUT’s promotional activities and voicing concerns about contestants missing shoots and alleged sponsor ties to online gambling — illegal in Thailand.

He then asked if any participants disagreed with MUT’s promo plans. Silence filled the room — until Nawat singled out Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, claiming his staff reported that her national director told her not to post about Thailand. Fátima tried to explain, but the conversation quickly escalated.

When she stood up to clarify, Nawat snapped, saying she should “respect” while speaking into the microphone. Fátima shot back, “But you are not respecting me as a woman,” prompting Nawat to call security and have her escorted out. Gasps echoed around the room.

As she exited, Fátima could be heard saying, “As a woman, we need to be respected. I’m here representing my country — it’s not my fault you have issues with my organization.”

The tense moment led reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig to walk out in protest, telling media outside, “To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful.” Several contestants followed her lead, despite Nawat urging them to sit down and continue.

“Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest will go on,” he warned.

Fátima later appeared alongside Miss Iraq, Hanin Al Qoreishy, expressing admiration for Thailand but condemning the way she was treated. “This platform is meant for our voices — and no one can silence us,” she said.

The explosive confrontation has left pageant fans divided — some defending Fátima for standing her ground, others calling for professionalism from both sides.

Ironically, the last time Thailand hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2018, it was the Philippines’ Catriona Gray who took home the crown. Whether this year’s competition can recover from its rocky start remains to be seen.