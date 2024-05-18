Actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing since April 22 of this year, returned home on May 17.

An India Today report, citing the Delhi Police, said that the actor was on a “religious journey”.

Gurucharan is well known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma.

Gurucharan told the police officials that he was on a religious journey, and had left for his worldly life, as per the report. The actor stopped at gurudwaras in many cities including Amritsar and Ludhiana, in the last few days.

However, he realised that he should return home.

The report claims that over the course of their inquiry, the police also discovered that Gurucharan belonged to a group that meditates. He even expressed interest in taking a meditation trip to the Himalayas. A abduction case had been filed by the Delhi Police, and an investigation was in progress to locate him.

It was believed that Gurucharan, who was in Delhi visiting his parents, would head back to Mumbai. His disappearance from April 22 was reported to the authorities by his family in a complaint.