Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also starred Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, saw a jump in its box office collection to 90 per cent on its second Saturday in India compared to its second Friday.

With the addition of Rs 4.75 crores net on Saturday, M: I7's total net receipts in India now total Rs 87.65 crores net. The movie will soon join the exclusive Rs 100 crore nett India club, which has just recently been joined by Fast X this year.

Despite the fact that Oppenheimer and Barbie are performing exceptionally well in India, Tom Cruise film has been able to maintain its dominating position. The profits on Saturday proved that it is unquestionably approaching the Rs 100 crore nett number, which is necessary to obtain a clean-hit verdict.

The picture has been significantly hurt by the new releases on the domestic front; it is expected to see a decrease of about 60 per cent in its second weekend, which is not ideal, especially considering that it has received uniformly favourable reviews. The lifetime worldwide figures may conclude around the $500 million dollar mark as a result of the second weekend's dramatic decline.

The IMF and Ethan Hunt are tasked with finding a deadly new weapon that, in the wrong hands, may endanger all of mankind. A dangerous global journey begins with the destiny of the planet and control of the future at stake. When faced with an unknown foe, Ethan is forced to realise that nothing—not even the lives of the people he loves about most—can be more important than the mission.