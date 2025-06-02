Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is smashing records at the Indian box office, emerging as the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Continuing the legacy of the iconic action saga, the film has already crossed ₹105 crore globally and is now on the verge of hitting the Rs 100 crore mark in India alone, a rare milestone for an international release.

Released just fifteen days ago, this success speaks volumes about the enduring love Indian audiences have for the Mission: Impossible franchise and its leading man aka Tom Cruise.

With regional dubbing further widening its reach, Hollywood films have increasingly found stronger ground in India, but this franchise is on track to become one of the only Hollywood films this year to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically.

As the film continues its dominant run, Cruise’s love for our Indian fans serves as a reminder of the deep bond he shares with them, a connection built over decades of thrilling cinematic adventures!

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is smashing records at the Indian box office, emerging as the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Continuing the legacy of the iconic action saga, the film has already crossed ₹105 crore globally and is now on the verge of hitting the Rs 100 crore mark in India alone, a rare milestone for an international release.

Released just fifteen days ago, this success speaks volumes about the enduring love Indian audiences have for the Mission: Impossible franchise and its leading man aka Tom Cruise.

With regional dubbing further widening its reach, Hollywood films have increasingly found stronger ground in India, but this franchise is on track to become one of the only Hollywood films this year to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically.

As the film continues its dominant run, Cruise’s love for our Indian fans serves as a reminder of the deep bond he shares with them, a connection built over decades of thrilling cinematic adventures!

