Renowned actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, 73, has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after reportedly experiencing uneasiness upon returning home from a film shoot.

The actor, fondly known as Mithun Da by his fans, is currently undergoing treatment, and more details about his health are awaited.

Mithun Chakraborty, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award in 2024, began his illustrious career with the National Film Award-winning film 'Mrigayaa,' directed by Mrinal Sen.

His diverse filmography includes iconic titles such as 'Disco Dancer,' 'Agneepath,' 'Ghar Ek Mandir,' 'Jallad,' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.'



Recently, on March 7, 2021, Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, also known as the "Maidan."

Fans and well-wishers are anxiously awaiting updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, given his significant contributions to the Indian film industry and his active political involvement.

The actor's hospitalization comes at a time when he is being honored with one of the country's prestigious awards, adding to the concern of his admirers.