Actor Mithun Chakraborty discussed how the idea of celebrity is gradually disappearing because there are so few single screen cinemas left.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mithun said that in today’s times, superstar 'banna khatam ho gaya hai'. (it is over now). He further added that be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, they all became superstars thanks to the single screens and hence, their career has been a long one.

He continued by saying that you can't become a celebrity these days since a movie just lasts a few days and isn't as successful as it once was. As so, you must continue to attempt.

On the workfront, Mithun's upcoming film is the Bengali film Kabuliwala. Almost every Bengali has a soft spot in their hearts for this tale. It makes sense that Mithun Chakraborty, the principal actor, and director Suman Ghosh of Kabuliwala are working hard to bring Rabindranath Tagore's moving story to life on screen. They arrived in the desolate Kargil highlands as a result of their pursuit of perfection.

"I think Kabuliwala is the first Bengali film to be shot in Kargil and we had a beautiful experience. The military is posted everywhere, and it’s a safe place. We got immense support from the authorities there too", the actor said.