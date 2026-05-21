Mizoram chapter of ‘Chalo India with Eric Ji’ heads to Raindance world premiere

A documentary on Mizoram by Assam-born filmmaker Rajdeep Choudhury has been selected for its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival, marking another international milestone for the growing Chalo India with Eric Ji anthology series.

Titled Chalo India with Eric Ji: Mizoram, the film will premiere at the London-based festival, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading independent cinema platforms and a qualifying festival for the Oscars, BAFTA and BIFA awards.

The documentary is part of an anthology project that aims to showcase different Indian states, cultures and lesser-known stories through standalone films. Fronting the series is Eric Ollerenshaw, a former UK Member of Parliament and historian whose travel-led presentation style has become central to the project’s appeal.

The Mizoram chapter explores the landscapes, music, traditions and people of the northeastern state while also highlighting the wider cultural identity of the region.

The anthology first drew attention with Chalo India with Eric Ji: Varanasi, which was screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa earlier this year. The documentary received praise for its contemporary portrayal of Varanasi, focusing on festivals, food, music and daily life instead of a conventional tourism narrative.

According to the filmmakers, the idea for the project emerged after Choudhury came across promotional material linked to the Government of India’s “Chalo India” campaign launched in London in 2024.

The teaser for the Mizoram documentary was also unveiled during celebrations marking 60 years of the India Tourism Development Corporation and 70 years of The Ashok in New Delhi earlier this year, where members of the team were felicitated by Union ministers and senior officials.

Choudhury, who has been based in London for over 17 years, said the long-term vision of the anthology is to eventually document all 28 Indian states through independently produced films.