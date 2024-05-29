Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit film "Moana." The short clip, unveiled on May 29, showcases Moana reuniting with the demigod Maui as they embark on a vast voyage. The film, featuring the voices of Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, is set to hit theaters on November 29.

The teaser sets the stage for a new adventure where Moana receives an unexpected call from her ancestors, prompting her to navigate the perilous, long-lost waters of Oceania. This journey promises to be unlike anything she has ever experienced before. The teaser serves as a precursor to the official trailer, which will be released tomorrow, May 30.

The first promotional look for "Moana 2" was revealed on February 8, offering a glimpse into the fresh voyage that awaits audiences. This sequel introduces a new crew of unlikely seafarers and presents a reimagined twist where Moana is called back to the ocean by her ancestors. This urgent call hints at a long-lost secret that could significantly impact the fate of her people. Despite her initial reluctance, Moana resolutely sets off on this perilous journey, guided by ancestral whispers and the ocean's mysterious allure.

Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, confirmed that "Moana 2" is Disney Animation's latest feature-length sequel, following the success of the Oscar-nominated original film. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”

The sequel is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. "Moana 2" promises to take audiences on a thrilling new adventure across the vast seas of Oceania, filled with mystery, danger, and discovery.