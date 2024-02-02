Model-actor Poonam Pandey has succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32, as confirmed by her manager and an official statement from her team.

The official statement, posted on Instagram, expressed the deep sorrow of losing Poonam Pandey to cervical cancer. It read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Her manager disclosed that the actor passed away after battling cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey, known for her involvement in various controversies throughout her career, had a significant presence in both films and on social media, where she regularly shared content with her followers.

Her participation in the reality show 'Lock Upp,' hosted by Kangana Ranaut, added to her public persona. During the show, Poonam didn't shy away from controversy, even making headlines by pledging to go topless if her fans saved her from eviction.

Poonam Pandey's untimely demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Her contributions to both film and social media will be remembered, and tributes are pouring in from across the industry.