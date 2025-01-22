Models might want to consider career change as BTS star steals spotlight at LV show
J-Hope of BTS captivated audiences at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. His presence highlighted the rising influence of South Korean stars in global fashion
If modelling agencies are taking notes, they might want to keep their talent away from J-Hope. The BTS sensation turned heads at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 menswear show in Paris, proving once again that his fashion sense rivals his musical talent.
Sporting a laid-back yet sophisticated ensemble of a brown bucket hat, button-down shirt, and perfectly fitted jeans, J-Hope accessorised with a pearl-adorned Speedy bag that had fashion enthusiasts buzzing. But the real surprise came when the runway soundtrack dropped his latest collaboration.
The show's finale unveiled "LV Bag," a fresh track featuring J-Hope and Don Toliver, produced by none other than LV's creative director Pharrell Williams himself.
As the show wrapped up, a heartwarming moment unfolded when Williams and Japanese fashion icon Nigo greeted J-Hope, who has been serving as LV's brand ambassador since 2023. The interaction sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding platforms with praise for both J-Hope's impeccable style and the unexpected musical reveal.
Fashion critics and ARMY alike couldn't help but note how J-Hope's presence transformed what was already a high-profile fashion event into something more - a perfect blend of style, music, and star power that had attendees forgetting they were there to see clothes in the first place.
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