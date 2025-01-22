If modelling agencies are taking notes, they might want to keep their talent away from J-Hope. The BTS sensation turned heads at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 menswear show in Paris, proving once again that his fashion sense rivals his musical talent.

Sporting a laid-back yet sophisticated ensemble of a brown bucket hat, button-down shirt, and perfectly fitted jeans, J-Hope accessorised with a pearl-adorned Speedy bag that had fashion enthusiasts buzzing. But the real surprise came when the runway soundtrack dropped his latest collaboration.

The show's finale unveiled "LV Bag," a fresh track featuring J-Hope and Don Toliver, produced by none other than LV's creative director Pharrell Williams himself.

As the show wrapped up, a heartwarming moment unfolded when Williams and Japanese fashion icon Nigo greeted J-Hope, who has been serving as LV's brand ambassador since 2023. The interaction sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding platforms with praise for both J-Hope's impeccable style and the unexpected musical reveal.

Fashion critics and ARMY alike couldn't help but note how J-Hope's presence transformed what was already a high-profile fashion event into something more - a perfect blend of style, music, and star power that had attendees forgetting they were there to see clothes in the first place.