Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, the actor who grew up on our screens as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, just came out as bisexual — and she did it with a smile, a throwback clip, and a perfect Pride Month vibe.

Now 18, Aubrey posted a playful Instagram video on Monday where she lip-syncs a hilarious moment from Modern Family between Lily, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and Gloria (Sofía Vergara). The scene features Lily insisting she's gay, with Mitchell correcting her — “Honey, no, you’re not gay. You are just confused!” Aubrey nailed the scene, and more importantly, made her own message clear with a caption that read, “People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi).”

She wrapped up the post with a cheeky “happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe.”

Fans were all in. Comments poured in with love and support, including one that said, “Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!” Another called the coming out moment “truly iconic.”

Aubrey became a household name during her long run on Modern Family, which aired from 2009 to 2020 and took home 22 Emmy Awards. Her character Lily, the adopted daughter of Cam and Mitchell, was one of the show’s most memorable roles — and seeing her channel Lily for this reveal brought everything full circle.

Talk about a fitting tribute to both Pride Month and her on-screen roots.