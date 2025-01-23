Bollywood playback singer Monali Thakur has strongly refuted viral reports about her hospitalisation, calling them "unverified" in a detailed social media statement.

Rumours spread rapidly after claims emerged about her experiencing breathlessness during a Dinhata festival performance in West Bengal. Thakur swiftly addressed speculation, explaining she was simply battling a recurring viral infection.

"I'm not dealing with any breathing issues or hospital admission," she emphasised. "Just managing a flu relapse causing sinus and migraine discomfort."

The statement comes weeks after another controversial incident at her Varanasi concert, where she publicly criticized event organisers for alleged stage mismanagement. During that performance, Thakur walked off stage after 45 minutes, highlighting what she described as unethical organizational practices.

"I feel it's important to share these unfortunate truths to raise awareness," she wrote on Instagram, sharing an apology letter from the event's organising company's founder.

Known for chartbusters like 'Sawar Loon' and 'Zara Zara Touch Me', Thakur remains focused on recovery and future performances.