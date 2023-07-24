Ranveer Singh set the Internet on fire last year with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. The actor has recently grabbed the attention for his new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer, which shows him shirtless and allows viewers a peek into his glamourous wardrobe filled with fancy clothing in addition to other things.

Alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer has been busy promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Monday, Ranveer Singh released a brand-new trailer showcasing Rocky Randhawa's 'Monday motivation' for his fans from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

And the reactions flooded in swift and fast. "Punjabi music on fire (fire emoji)." A fan wrote, "Well damn, I didn’t expect this today (fire emojis)." One more commented, "This definitely has me motivated." A comment also read, "Hotness alert. What is this insanely ripped body?" One person also commented, “Aag (fire).”

Ranveer awakens in the first scene of the video of NseeB's Munde Desi. He goes to the gym and works out while flaunting his lean physique. After many close-ups of Ranveer's six-pack and toned abs, the actor, who plays Rocky Randhawa in the upcoming movie, examines himself in the mirror while striking various stances. Prior to that, he appears in a shower scene and displays his luxury shoe and eyewear collection.

On July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screen. After directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) for seven years, Karan Johar is back with this movie. In addition to Alia, who made her acting debut as the protagonist in Student of the Year (2012), Karan reunites with Jaya Bachchan, who starred in his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer and Alia reunite in the movie following Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy (2019).