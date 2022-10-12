"Monica, O My Darling," the latest film directed by Vasan Bala, will be released on Netflix on November 11, the streaming company announced on October 12.

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Sukant Goel featured in the dark comedy-drama.

"Monica O My Darling premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India wrote on Twitter.

Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it 🥰



Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022

Bala's third feature directorial attempt follows the unreleased "Peddlers" and the 2018 action-comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota."

He also directed the Netflix anthology "Ray" short "Spotlight." Rao has collaborated with the streaming platform on "The White Tiger," and Apte has been in "Sacred Games," "Ghoul," and "Lust Stories."

It needs mention here that the first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

Monica O My Darling teaser opens with Rajkummar Rao’s character telling Akansha Ranjan’s Nikki in Hindi, “I have to tell you something. I have grown up in a very small town. You would not have even heard of its name, Angola.” To which she replies, “Angola? Sounds exotic.” Next, Huma Qureshi is seen greeting a ‘Mr Jayant’.

She then offers refreshments to Rajkummar; when he refuses, she says, “It is just tea, not poison.”