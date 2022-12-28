After two years, late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has resurfaced.

In the actor's post-mortem report, a Cooper Hospital autopsy staff member revealed some stunning disclosures. Shekhar Suman has commented on the update as some fans want justice.

The mortuary staff member who made sensational allegations about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week has now made claims that appear to contradict ones made earlier.

In interviews with many media sites, Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary staff member indicated that he kept silent on the charges as he 'did not trust the previous Maharashtra administration'.

As per reports, an employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has now stated that the actor was murdered on June 14, 2020, and did not commit suicide. After his body was found, it was transferred to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), told the reporters on December 26 that the actor had many marks on his body and neck. Shah recalls being on duty on June 14, 2020, and receiving a VIP body at the hospital.

"When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant. His turn came at around 11 PM at night. As the examination began, there were discussions happening within the staff that it was a case of suicide. I felt it looked different. I have an experience of 28 years and can somewhat understand looking at a body whether it is a suicide case or not. When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later, "Shah stated while talking to the media. As per reports, an employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has now stated that the actor was murdered on June 14, 2020, and did not commit suicide. After his body was found, it was transferred to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), told the reporters on December 26 that the actor had many marks on his body and neck. Shah recalls being on duty on June 14, 2020, and receiving a VIP body at the hospital.

"When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant. His turn came at around 11 PM at night. As the examination began, there were discussions happening within the staff that it was a case of suicide. I felt it looked different. I have an experience of 28 years and can somewhat understand looking at a body whether it is a suicide case or not. When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later, "Shah stated while talking to the media.