Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name of Ye, and his wife Bianca Censori grabbed attention at the 67th Grammys for violating the dress code. Kanye’s wife became the subject of heated discussion following her nude look at the event. He now shared a statement on social media and wrote how his wife is the ‘most Googled person’ on this planet.

Bianca arrived at the event in a long black fur coat. However, before walking the red carpet, she took off the coat, unveiling an extremely thin, sheer dress that showcased her body. It was then reported that the couple was escorted out of the premises.

Kanye opened up about the same and wrote, “We beat the Grammys.” In another Instagram story, he wrote, “February 4th, 2025 My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth”.

Kanye’s post was accompanied by Google Analytics screenshots showing the internet's interest in Censori. However, it was later deleted.

It was earlier reported that Bianca might face legal action for her attire because California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."

To be found guilty of indecent exposure according to California Law, an individual must "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

However, now The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that there will be no action against Censori as The Los Angeles Police Department has not opened any investigation.

Meanwhile, Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song for Carnival alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Rick the Kid, and Playboi Carti at Grammys.