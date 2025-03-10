Mother-to-be Athiya Shetty was brimming with pride and love for her cricketer husband, KL Rahul, as Team India triumphed in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. This remarkable victory marked India’s third Champions Trophy title, a historic milestone that filled every Indian cricket fan with joy and celebration.

Although Athiya was unable to attend the match in Dubai, she ensured her support was felt in a heartwarming way. The actress took to Instagram to share a special moment, proudly flaunting her baby bump while standing in front of the TV screen displaying KL Rahul in action. Her affectionate display of love and encouragement resonated with fans and well-wishers alike.

Later, Athiya extended her congratulations to Team India on their outstanding achievement. Re-sharing a celebratory image of the victorious squad, she captioned it with a heartfelt note, "This team (with an Indian flag emoji)," expressing her admiration for the players and their commendable performance.

With this win, India etched its name in history as the first team to clinch the Champions Trophy three times, surpassing two-time winners Australia. Rohit Sharma, leading from the front, joined MS Dhoni as the only Indian captains to secure multiple ICC men’s white-ball titles, further cementing his legacy in Indian cricket.

On the personal front, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on January 23. The couple, who dated for four years before tying the knot, shared another beautiful chapter of their lives when they announced their pregnancy in November 2024. Their heartfelt announcement read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.