Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns nearly Rs 6 crore on first weekend
Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, saw a notable rise in its box office numbers on its first Sunday. The film's total Indian collection now stands at nearly Rs 17 crore.
Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 3: The romantic drama stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film saw a jump in its numbers on its first Sunday, taking its India total to nearly Rs 17 crore. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on day one of its release and Rs 4.6 crore on day two. On day three it minted Rs 5.50 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has earned Rs 16.85 crore. The film had an overall 22.24% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar Rao. Janhvi and RajKummar were earlier seen in Roohi.
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