Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', continues to perform decently at the box office despite experiencing fluctuations in its earnings over the weekend. The film, which hit theatres on May 31, earned Rs 2.15 crore on its fourth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 19 crore, according to early estimates.

After opening strongly with Rs 6.75 crore, the fifth-highest debut of the year following blockbusters like 'Fighter' and 'Shaitaan', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' saw a significant dip in its weekend earnings. Sunday's collection stood at Rs 5.50 crore, making Monday's earnings a crucial test for the film's ongoing performance. Despite a 60 percent drop from Sunday, the movie managed to hold steady, securing a respectable Rs 2.15 crore.

Projections suggest that 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' could reach a total of Rs 24 crore by the end of its first week in theatres, reflecting a solid hold at the box office.

Critics have had mixed reactions to the film. A section of the reviews highlighted that the first half felt lengthy and slow, focusing heavily on the characters' backgrounds and their journey towards pursuing their passion for cricket over their parents' dreams. Rajkummar Rao's character, Mahendra, was noted for his expressive portrayal of frustration and struggle, while Janhvi Kapoor's Mahima kept her aspirations hidden until a pivotal twist in the story.

This film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, following their previous work together in 'Roohi'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' continues to draw audiences, holding its own amidst a competitive box office landscape.