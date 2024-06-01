The romantic sports-drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, premiered in theatres on May 31, earning Rs 7 crore net on its opening day in India. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 56.15 per cent, according to industry tracking site Sacnilk.com.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced the film, had previously described the movie as being more than just a story, emphasizing its deeper themes. He stated, "Some films are more than just stories. They are so much more than celluloid love. They talk to the viewer about dreams and how often people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams. Mr and Mrs Mahi is exceptionally close to our hearts".

Critics have had mixed reactions to the film. A review highlighted, "The film's lengthy and slow first half focusses on building the plot, showcasing how the young couple chose their parents' dreams over their passion for cricket.

Rajkummar's character, Mahendra, gets ample moments to express his frustration and struggles. In contrast, Janhvi's character, Mahima, amusingly conceals her aspirations until a twist later in the film."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, following their previous work together in the film 'Roohi'.

