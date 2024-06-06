Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', has been experiencing a steady yet slow performance at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film's weekday collections have seen a significant drop. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday (June 5), bringing its total box office collection to Rs 22.60 crore.

The Sharan Sharma directorial kicked off its theatrical run with Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day, Friday (May 31). The momentum continued over the weekend with the film earning an additional Rs 10.1 crore on Saturday and Sunday. However, it faced a decline on its first Monday, earning only Rs 2.15 crore.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' follows the story of a married couple, with Janhvi Kapoor portraying a doctor whose husband, played by Rajkummar Rao, helps her achieve her dream of becoming a cricketer by coaching her. The film also stars Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.

On Wednesday, the film's Hindi occupancy rate stood at 11.31 percent, with the highest turnout during the afternoon shows. Despite the weekday decline, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' has the potential to improve its box office performance due to the lack of major releases this week.

However, next week the film will face competition from Kabir Khan's sports drama, 'Chandu Champion', which stars Kartik Aaryan and is based on the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. This upcoming release might impact 'Mr and Mrs Mahi's' ongoing box office journey.

