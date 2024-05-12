After much anticipation, the makers of "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" have unveiled the trailer for the upcoming sports drama, starring the dynamic duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, renowned for his work on "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," this film promises a blend of romance, passion for cricket, and the pursuit of dreams.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the on-screen chemistry between Kapoor and Rao, portraying their characters' love story intertwined with their shared love for cricket and a relentless drive for success. The narrative appears to be a compelling mix of personal and professional challenges, set against the backdrop of the cricketing world.

Joining Kapoor and Rao are an ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya, adding depth and diversity to the storyline. The shooting for "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" concluded on May 1st last year, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.

Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, with support from Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" marks a significant collaboration in Bollywood. Notably, this film is the second venture for Kapoor and Rao following their successful stint in the 2021 horror thriller, "Roohi."

Set to hit theaters on May 31st, 2024, "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" has been in the spotlight since its announcement in November 2021. The project, inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, promises to captivate audiences with its blend of sports, drama, and romance.

In addition to their roles in "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi," both Kapoor and Rao have a slate of exciting projects in the pipeline. Rao recently appeared in "Srikanth," a biopic showcasing the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" alongside Varun Dhawan and her Telugu debut in "Devara" alongside Jr. NTR.

With its star-studded cast, compelling storyline, and the creative vision of director Sharan Sharma, "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" is poised to make a significant impact on the silver screen, offering audiences a cinematic experience that celebrates love, ambition, and the spirit of cricket.