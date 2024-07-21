Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s latest film, Mr. Bachchan, directed by the renowned Harish Shankar, is a remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid. The showreel video, released a few days ago, has received an overwhelming response.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Teja wrote, "Get Ready!! #MrBachchan is Arriving.. MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th ??

Premieres on AUG 14th".

https://x.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1814957503173763547

The film's first single, a beautiful melody, has become a chartbuster, delighting fans who are thrilled to see Ravi Teja in a power-packed avatar. In the movie, he portrays a fan of Big B Amitabh Bachchan.

We have exclusive information that the makers are planning an August release. Initially, there was speculation that the film would clash with Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart, Geetha Arts' AAY, 35 Chinna Katha Kadhu, and a few other smaller films.

The makers have decided to release Mr. Bachchan a day before the expected clash, premiering worldwide in theatres on August 14th. This strategic move aims to generate positive buzz and secure a strong opening amid the competition.

Double iSmart is expected to be a formidable competitor for Mr. Bachchan. Previously, Ram Pothineni and Ravi Teja clashed with their films Krack and Red. While Red ended up being an average success, Krack became a blockbuster. Fans are eager to see who will come out on top this time.

Mickey J Meyer has provided the soundtracks for the film. Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar are among the prominent cast members, with Ayananka Bose handling cinematography.

TG Vishwa Prasad is grandly producing the project under the People Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. The movie carries the tagline "Naam Tho Suna Hoga." Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer, and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor.