The romantic sports drama "Mr & Mrs Mahi," starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film was released in theatres on May 31. Since its release, it has garnered significant attention and box office success worldwide.

Dharma Productions shared the impressive box office update on Friday evening via their official X (formerly Twitter) page, along with a celebratory poster highlighting the film's achievement. The post stated that "Mr & Mrs Mahi" has earned Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office within just two weeks of its release.

The film's success is attributed to its engaging storyline, compelling performances by the lead actors, and the captivating direction by Sharan Sharma. Set against the backdrop of sports, the romantic drama has struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the notable releases of the year.