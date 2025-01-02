Popular YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, started 2025 with some big personal news. On January 1, he revealed his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen through an Instagram post that melted hearts worldwide. Sharing adorable snapshots of the proposal, he cheekily captioned it, "Ya boy did a thing."

The announcement had fans buzzing, with Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty joining in on the excitement. “Wohooo Congratulations ❤️❤️,” she commented.

According to People, the engagement took place on Christmas, with both families present for the special moment. “My family flew in from South Africa, and we were celebrating Christmas together. As we opened presents, Jimmy asked me to close my eyes for a surprise. When I opened them, he was on one knee with a ring,” Thea shared.

MrBeast, known for his over-the-top stunts, opted for a private and intimate proposal instead of a public spectacle. “My friends thought I’d do something crazy, but I wanted it to be personal and special,” he said.

The couple first met in 2022 during MrBeast’s trip to South Africa. Introduced through a mutual friend, they instantly connected over shared interests in science, gaming, and YouTube. “I was surprised at how down-to-earth and intelligent he was,” Thea recalled.

Their relationship went public at the Kids' Choice Awards in April 2022, and since then, they've been one of the internet's favourite couples.

MrBeast’s fans in India might remember his visit last year, where he mingled with Bollywood celebrities, adding more excitement to his global adventures.

The engagement is a fresh chapter for the internet’s most charitable star and his equally accomplished fiancée. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for the couple!