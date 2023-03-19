Forced to split from her children and deemed as an 'unfit mother' according to the Norway authorities, we all remember the story of Sagarika Chakraborty that shook the entire nation.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Rani Mukerji is playing the character of Sagarika Chakraborty with all grace in her upcoming movie ‘Mrs Chattejee VS Norway’. Recently the actress revealed that she wanted Sagarika’s reflection in the character and borrowed inspiration from her mother.

“Though my mother has been living in Mumbai for 50 years, she was raised in West Bengal. Whether she speaks English, Hindi, or Bengali, she speaks like someone who lives there. I wanted Debika to be like my mom because that was the closest I could depict a Bengali mother. I wanted her reflection in my character because I knew that every Bengali who watches the film will see that Debika is an authentic character”, she added.

Mukerji acknowledges that she didn't think a government could "take someone's children away due to cultural misinterpretation" when she and producer Nikkhil Advani initially discussed the movie based on a true tale in January 2021.

“Feeding children by hand, making them sleep in the same room, or applying kaala teeka are things we do normally. It was only when I researched that I saw that the Indian media had extensively reported on it in 2011. [In fact], Sushma Swaraj ji had even given a speech about it in Parliament. The film can open so many doors for those who desire to relocate overseas", says the actor.

Mukherji also believes that the tale needed to be shared in order for individuals to understand the difficulties that immigrants face across the globe. In reality, the German government and the Gujarati couple Bhavesh and Dhara Shah are at odds over the country's child protection agency's decision to take the couple's kid from them. "We never learn about the difficulties faced on a daily basis. Many individuals moan about India and want to move overseas without fully understanding the country's laws and political structure. She continues, "Apna desh, apna desh hota hai.

Sagarika Chakraborty, who was forced to split from her children after the Norwegian government authorities framed her as an unsuitable mother, director Ashima Chibber is recreating the story with maturity in performance.