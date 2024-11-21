Mohabbat Se Badle Tak Ka Safar ‘ Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar ,’ a gripping new revenge saga that brings the pulse of India’s heartland to the screen. Set against the backdrop of caste and class struggles, this tale of love, betrayal, and revenge will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The show weaves a powerful narrative, where romance turns into vengeance, and betrayal drives the quest for redemption. Written by Kamal Pandey, Produced by Bombay Show Studios and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath , this unusual tale of chase and love stars promising newcomers like Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu alongside popular actors like Aniruddha Dave and Kapil Kanpuriya in pivotal roles.

There’s nothing more fulfilling for an artist than receiving validation and love from someone they’ve looked up to, especially when that person has been a guiding force and an inspiration. Mrunal Thakur , who has made a name for herself in the demanding world of cinema with her trailblazing performances, stands as a beacon of hard work and perseverance.

As her brother Dhaval Thakur makes his debut in the entertainment industry with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, Mrunal took a moment to share her heartfelt message, which is sure to leave fans with a warm smile.

Reflecting on Dhaval’s debut in Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, Mrunal said “Watching the trailer of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar filled me with pride and excitement! Dhaval has poured his heart into Kuldeep’s character, and it truly shows. I am really proud of him and can't wait to see him shine. Sanchita looks absolutely fabulous, and their on-screen chemistry is so captivating.

The intensity of their emotions and the exciting storyline has me eagerly counting down to 22nd November. I can’t wait to watch this tale of love, betrayal, and revenge unfold on Disney+ Hotstar. Wishing Dhaval, Sanchita, and the entire team all the success for this incredible show!”