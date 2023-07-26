Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is going to try his hand at acting, according to his wife Sakshi Dhoni. During a press conference in Chennai, Sakshi mentioned her husband's on-screen debut.

Recently, the pair debuted their brand-new production company, Dhoni Entertainment. The first movie that Dhoni Entertainment has made is the Tamil film Let's Get Married, which was directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The movie will also be made available in Telugu. It features Yogi Babu, Mirchi Vijay, and Nadiya.

In order to publicize her debut production in Chennai, Sakshi joined producer Shakthi, RJ Vijay, Nadhiya, Ramesh Thamilmani, Ivana, and Harish Kalyan at a press conference. When asked if MS Dhoni might play the lead in a movie, Sakshi responded, "If there's something good, he may just (do it)." He is not photo-averse. He has been appearing in commercials since 2006, and he is comfortable in front of the camera. So, if there's something positive, it might be done.

The cricketer will be most suited for action flicks, Sakshi observed, adding, "Action. He never stops moving. What option would you pick for him? If a film starring MS Dhoni is in the works, it will undoubtedly be an action-packed comedy. MS Dhoni will think about acting in a movie if a character with a decent tale and positive message appears. In addition, Ramesh said, "He is a real-life superhero, and I would like to see him in a superhero film."