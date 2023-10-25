India’s most unique reality show MTV Hustle 3.0 started with a glittering number of contestants, but one name has stood out among them all - the gifted and elusive Assam rapper Swagat Yein popularly known as Shady Mellow, who dreamt of showcasing Assam in the world of rap wearing his 'Mising' traditional scarf.

Shady Mellow who describes himself as the rap game's 'best kept secret' took the stage by storm with his peaceful vibe. His ascent to the MTV Hustle 3.0 is evidence of his unrelenting will and diligence.

With his first rap song in MTV Hustle, Shady Mellow took everyone back to the time of dreams and believe while urging for peace love, and positivity in the World.

The ultimate boss rapper Badshah labeled Shady Mellow's song as one of his favourite songs from the Hustle series and recalled Assam's love for him by saying 'Jai Aai Axom'. "The music transport you want to bring, you did good", says Badshah.

Dee MC (Deepa Unnikrishnan), one of the squad bosses praised the Mising rapper for singing in a low tune and holding that throughout the song. "The innocence and fragrance of Assam were visible in your music", says Ikka (Ankit Singh Patyal). "I was in your tribe and with your people", added Dino James after dropping his mike in seconds.

"The people of Northeast is so lovely and they welcome us with hearts. And before everything we are honoured to welcome you to MTV Hustle 3.0", says EPR while giving his red scarf and choose him for his team.

It needs mention here that Swagat hails from Sivasagar but has been living in Guwahati for the few years. He is an engineering graduate from NEHU, Shillong, and has been performing for over 12 years across the country.

Additionally, Swagat has given performances at other music festivals and events around India, such as Hip Hop International (India), Majuli Music Festival, Rongali Music Festival, Redbull Spotlight, and others. He has shared the stage with a number of well-known performers, including RCR, Ikka, J Trix, Khasi Bloodz, Delhi Sultanate, Prabh Deep, Sez, Kings United, Spitfire, Anushka Manchanda, and Ritviz, Kaam Bhari, Seedhe Maut, Shah Rule, Stunnah Beatz, and more.

In his music career, Shady Mellow released an Assamese album called “Boi Boi – Single” on November 1, 2020. Some of the tracks in this album include “Boiri,” “Marry Me,” “Ronohunkaar,” “Rafa Dafa,” “Rimjhim,” “Luyir,” “Marry Me” (again), “Remedy Therapy,” “Asin Medir,” “Euphoria Tripping,” and “Me Nam.”