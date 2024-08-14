MTV is set to thrill viewers with its latest venture, MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se, India’s premier paranormal reality show. The series, hosted by Amit Sadh, will explore the unknown with nine Seekers investigating seven haunted locations in Uttarakhand.

The show, starting August 16, will air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on JioCinema and 10 pm on MTV. The Seekers will be guided by renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty and psychic Pooja Vijay, utilising advanced tools like Infrared Cameras and Electromagnetic Field Meters to uncover chilling mysteries.

Host Amit Sadh describes the show as a groundbreaking experience, promising to challenge viewers' perceptions of reality. “MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se is set to redefine reality TV in India,” he said.

Sarbajeet Mohanty, founder of PAIRS, is excited about the innovative investigation techniques and gadgets featured on the show. “This is a first-of-its-kind show in India. I’m eager for audiences to explore the paranormal world with us,” he commented.

Pooja Vijay, with her exceptional psychic abilities, will add depth to the investigations. “The show will offer a fresh perspective on paranormal phenomena and challenge popular misconceptions,” she said.

MTV Dark Scroll will also feature interactive elements on JioCinema, including a 360-degree gaming experience, thermal imaging technology, and a “Spooky Stories in 60 Seconds” contest.