Renowned Colombian superstar and "Hips Don't Lie" singer Shakira, stole the spotlight at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), accompanied by her two sons, Milan (9) and Sasha (7) on September 12. This year's VMAs proved to be a heartwarming family affair as Shakira was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, according to People's comprehensive coverage of music's most glamorous night.

Shakira displayed her steadfast dedication to her family by gracing the red carpet with her dazzling appearance with her two sons by her side. She was nominated for four Moon Person awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year honour, making the evening even more memorable. Shakira received nominated for Best Latin and Best Collaboration for her work on the Latin singles "Acróstico" and "TQG," which she co-wrote with Karol G.

Milan and Sasha joined the fashion show in matching black-and-yellow sweatsuits and sneakers, which went perfectly with their mother's elegant gold gown. The star-studded event gained some charm from their coordinated looks.

Shakira, who has two sons with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, has never wavered in her commitment to protecting them from the demands of her public persona. Her priority continues to be on making sure they are safe and restoring as much normalcy as she can.

In their lives, the transition from Barcelona to Miami was a critical turning point. In April, Shakira used Instagram to say goodbye to Barcelona, where they had lived for the previous eight years. She thanked the city for giving her sons stability and conveyed her confidence about their next chapter bringing pleasure.

Shakira's relationship with her two boys was evident when she won the Video Vanguard Award. Her exceptional artistic accomplishments as well as her devotion to her family were honoured that night.

The 2023 MTV VMAs served as a testament to the strength of love and tenacity as Shakira and her kids shared the spotlight. It was a memorable evening that demonstrated the value of striking a balance between celebrity and family principles.