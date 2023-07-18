Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan is one of the much-anticipated films in India. Seats are already filling up as advance ticketing for the film gets underway. The buzz-generating movie is scheduled to compete with Margot Robbie's Barbie in theatres.

As per reports, the film has sold over 2 lakh tickets in India alone. While tickets cost different prices in different cities in India, the costliest ticket in the country costs Rs 2,450 (excluding taxes) and it is sold out. Given the craze and the hype for the film, the tickets are being sold rapidly.

The pricey tickets are being sold in Mumbai for a night show on the first day of the movie's release at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai, much to the fans' amazement. The show also offers tickets at Rs 1,800 and the tickets for the same are also almost sold out.

According to reports, "Oppenheimer" would have shows at three in the morning. In Mumbai, IMAX screenings start as early as 12:01 in the morning, and tickets are already nearly completely gone. There are several IMAX cinemas in Mumbai that also provide early morning performances at 7:30 and 8:00 am and 3:00 and 3:30 am.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize–winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. It will follow Oppenheimer's steps as he created the first atomic weapon ever. Release day for Oppenheimer is July 21.