On March 24 Andheri Magistrate Court has issued summons to bollywood actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard in connection to the allege mishaviour with a journalist name Ashok Pandey.

The magistrate court has ordered Salman to appear on 5th April. According Ashok Pandey he and a cameraperson attempted to capture Khan as he was cycling and said that the actor’s security gave him permission to videotape him ,but Salaman allegedly became enraged and ordered his security to thrash him. He also alleged that his phone had been taken.

The journalist said that when he went to the DN Nagar police station, his appeal was dismissed because no offence had been committed.

“The matter was referred to D N Nagar police station for investigation under section 202 of CrPC (Postponement of issue of the process), the police have informed that the offences under section 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code are made out against accused persons,” the magistrate, R R Khan said.

The summons was issued based on “self-speaking material on record, positive police report, and other record information,” according to the magistrate. According to him, the allegations in the complaint’s prima facie substance are adequate to support the claim, and the proceedings are thus valid.

The court has begun a process in the matter after much delay due to COVID-19. Ashok Pandey expressed his gratitude to the court for taking notice of his complaint.