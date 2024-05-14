The sixth accused in the Salman Khan firing case was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on May 14.

The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh (37). He was arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad.

According to reports, he will be presented in the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court of Mumbai.



The inputs of Harpal Singh surfaced during the interrogation of another accused Mohammed Rafique Choudhury.

Choudhary was financed by him to conduct a recce around Salman’s residence.

Anmol Vishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was a major inspiration to the gunmen. On March 15, 2024, Anmol gave the shooters information about the target and gave them the go-ahead to fire at the actor's home after getting weapon delivery in Panvel.

The details gleaned from the Crime Branch state that on April 12, Chaudhary conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan's residential complex. He also recorded the visit and submitted it to Anmol. Pal and Gupta, the shooters, were nervous about firing until Anmol convinced them that they would gain virtue by finishing.

The Bishnoi gang sent the two to Mumbai in October of last year. They made several tries, but they were never able to find lodging. Eventually, in March 2024, they were able to rent an apartment in the Harigram neighbourhood thanks to the assistance of a local rickshaw driver in Panvel.

The planned shooting incident took place as directed, and the gunmen were paid a total of Rs 3 lakh.

The shooting incident that happened on April 14 outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments sent shockwaves across Mumbai's Bandra district.