The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has begun the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the younger sibling of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. Anmol is a key suspect in the firing incident that occurred outside the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, which has since raised concerns about heightened threats from the Bishnoi gang.

A special court handling Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Anmol, paving the way for the police to initiate formal extradition procedures. According to sources within the department, the Mumbai Police are finalizing the necessary paperwork and are awaiting additional court documents before submitting the formal proposal to the central government. Additionally, a red corner notice has been issued for Anmol, signaling an international manhunt.

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The extradition process began after U.S. authorities confirmed Anmol’s presence within their jurisdiction; he was initially thought to have fled to Canada. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier added Anmol to its most-wanted list, offering a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture. This development followed the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, which brought the Bishnoi gang into the public eye, along with the firing incident outside Khan’s home in April.

Security around Khan’s residence has been fortified due to ongoing threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly stemming from the 1998 blackbuck hunting case in which Khan was implicated. Both Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi, along with Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, face charges related to the firing incident. Police investigations revealed that Anmol reportedly encouraged the shooters through a nine-minute address, urging them to "script history."

The Bishnoi gang's influence has extended beyond individual incidents; last month, they were implicated in the murder of politician Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan. The Bishnoi brothers are also under investigation for allegedly conspiring to raise funds and recruit individuals for planned "terrorist acts" in Delhi and other regions across India.