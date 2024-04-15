In a startling development, the investigation into the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence has revealed a plot orchestrated by gangsters based in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a Facebook post. However, sources have indicated that the post's IP address, purportedly from Canada, was a deliberate diversion. The actual location of the plot's conception is believed to be California, US, facilitated through a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other criminal activities, remains a fugitive, having previously evaded authorities using a fake passport. Additionally, another US-based gangster is under scrutiny in connection with the case.

Allegedly, Anmol Bishnoi tasked gangster Rohit Godara, currently residing in the US, with recruiting shooters for the operation. Investigators suspect that the shooting was meticulously planned over the course of a month.

Godara, closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly possesses a wide network of professional shooters spanning several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. It is suspected that he facilitated weapons procurement for the shooters, similar to his involvement in other high-profile killings.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly maintains a network of weapon caches concealed at associates' residences across various states, providing shooters with easy access as per operational requirements. Godara is suspected of supplying the firearms used in the attack outside Salman Khan's house through this network.

The involvement of a transnational criminal organization has prompted heightened scrutiny of the case, with Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducting a parallel investigation alongside Mumbai Police. Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expressed interest in the case, fueling speculation that it may assume control of the probe.