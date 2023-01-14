Mumbai Police have summoned TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed for inquiry today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP politician Chitra Wagh for “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”.

The police have summoned her to the Amboli police station in Mumbai today (January 14) for questioning and the police commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Wagh had tweeted, "Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?."

Uorfi Javed then petitioned the Maharashtra State Commission for Women over the BJP leader's statements.

Uorfi Javed said that Chitra Wagh made derogatory remarks about her in public. The social media influencer said that these comments incite personal assaults against her. Uorfi Javed visited the Maharashtra State Commission for Women headquarters on Friday and met with chairman Rupali Chakankar.

Uorfi Javed rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi had previously appeared in various TV programmes, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, and others. Uorfi Javed is presently a competitor on Splitsvilla X4.