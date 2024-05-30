Excitement is building in Mumbai as Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, get ready to marry. The wedding, set for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), promises to be a spectacular event.

The wedding celebrations have been carefully organised, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. Festivities begin on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah or wedding ceremony, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, a ceremony for receiving divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, with guests requested to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, will join the Ambani family, marking the union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, attended by a star-studded guest list. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities made the event memorable.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. Indian corporate leaders like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, as well as cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, were also present. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a serene touch to the celebrations.

Bollywood icons, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities. A highlight was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India. Themed 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever,' the event amazed guests, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' celebrating South Asian culture.

The three-day extravaganza also featured illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound. Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.