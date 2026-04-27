Mumbai special court defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts in drugs probe

A special NDPS court in Mumbai has directed the immediate unfreezing of bank accounts belonging to actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, citing the Narcotics Control Bureau’s failure to comply with mandatory legal procedures under the NDPS Act.

The accounts had been frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau during its investigation into an alleged drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The siblings, represented by advocate Ayaz Khan, challenged the move, arguing that the agency did not follow due process under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The prosecution opposed the plea, relying on statements attributed to Chakraborty and alleging her links with individuals involved in drug supply. It argued that freezing the accounts was necessary for the investigation.

However, Special NDPS Court Judge U C Deshmukh found merit in the defence’s arguments. The court noted that under Section 68F(2) of the law, any order to seize or freeze property must be confirmed by a competent authority within 30 days. Failure to secure such confirmation renders the action invalid.

The court observed that the NCB did not dispute non-compliance with this requirement. Referring to statutory provisions and a relevant high court ruling, it held that the freezing order could not be sustained.

The judge subsequently allowed the application and permitted the siblings to operate their bank accounts in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations.

The NCB has been investigating alleged drug use in the film and television industry since the death of Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.