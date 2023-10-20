The international pop phenomenon Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform in the nation again in 2019. On March 16, 2024, the 32-year-old will play in Mumbai as part of his The Mathematics Asia Tour.

Furthermore, the India leg of the tour—which Book My Show is coproducing—is meant to be its big conclusion. Pre-sales for Sheeran's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse are expected to begin on October 25 and the full ticket sales are scheduled to begin on October 27, 2023.

This marks the Eyes Closed and Shape of You singer's third visit to Mumbai and India, having previously graced the stage in 2015 and 2017. Sheeran's devoted following in the nation is anticipated to become quite excited upon hearing the news.

The event will come after a 2023 event that had performances by The Strokes, Jackson Wang, and The Backstreet Boys, among other bands. In November 2023, Westlife, an Irish pop group, is also set to appear.

Ed Sheeran's forthcoming Mathematics Tour dates in Asia will be his first since 2019, while the European dates will come after his visit to the region in the previous year. The announcement follows Sheeran's historic USA tour, during which he broke attendance records at many venues, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he achieved the highest attendance for a single day concert in American history.