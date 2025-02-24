Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has found himself in legal trouble following a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his JioHotstar show, Hafta Vasooli. Advocate Amita Sachdeva lodged the complaint, citing concerns over the show's content, which she claims promotes obscenity and disrespects multiple religions.

Sachdeva shared details of her complaint on social media platform X, including screenshots of an email requesting an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, as well as provisions under the Information Technology Act and other applicable laws. She alleged that the show not only insults religious beliefs but also violates cultural values and negatively influences society, particularly young audiences.

In her post, Sachdeva referred to Faruqui as a "habitual offender" and warned that if no action is taken, she will escalate the matter to the court. The complaint, she stated, has been submitted via email and will also be sent physically via speed post.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also joined the controversy, demanding a ban on Hafta Vasooli through a post on X.

This development follows a recent controversy involving podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, whose controversial comments during a segment on India’s Got Latent led to multiple FIRs being registered against him, comedian Samay Raina, and other influencers present in the episode.