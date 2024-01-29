Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui secured victory in the reality show Bigg Boss season 17, triumphing over actor Abhishek Kumar. The announcement came during a live voting session conducted by Bigg Boss host and superstar Salman Khan. Faruqui not only claimed the winner's title but also bagged a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car.

Competing in the finale alongside Faruqui and Kumar were actors Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and social media personality Arun Mahashetty. The grand finale featured superstar Ajay Devgn as the special guest and aired on Colors channel.

Expressing his joy, Faruqui shared in an interview, "I went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house to win the show, and not even for a second did I forget about my dream or goal. The feeling and experience of winning the show are unreal, and this victory is because of fans and the almighty."

Responding to allegations of being a fixed winner, Faruqui stated, "If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed 'fixed winner,' then it can't truly be a fixed victory. If I would have been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter." He urged people to watch the entire season to understand that it wasn't fixed. Faruqui acknowledged the challenges of participating in reality shows and the impact on perceptions, especially with a strong fanbase.

The comedian, who gained attention in 2021 after being jailed for remarks made during a stand-up show, also won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, in 2022. Throughout Bigg Boss season 17, Faruqui entertained both housemates and viewers with his wit and charm, making headlines for discussions about his personal life.

The latest season of Bigg Boss, which premiered on October 15, 2023, featured 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi), and Rinku Dhawan.