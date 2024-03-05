Are you ready for a tasty mystery? To offer viewers an idea of the genre, Murder Mubarak's trailer was published on Tuesday. Here, a murder mystery reveals a network of deceit and secrets, turning everyone in the room into a suspect.

Palin Kabak, an actor from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh also found a place in this star-studded movie. Kabak was seen playing one of the suspects.

Take a look at the trailer:

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features an ensemble star cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar.

The crime scene is shown in the Murder Mubarak trailer as taking place in the Royal Delhi Club, to which a number of affluent people had been invited. The audio says that the British created this area and used it for their own purposes. Those who are "more English" than the British have been left behind now that they have departed.

The police are notified when a murder takes place at the club. Now enter Pankaj Tripathi's character, ACP Bhavani Singh. He interviews every member there on that tragic night as the investigation develops under his direction. It exposes several more falsehoods and secrets about each of them. He is aware that one of these individuals is undoubtedly the killer. However, how will he find out the truth? Additional secrets come to light as the strain increases.