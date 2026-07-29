Musafir Cafe Review | The menu did not serve closure

You know that feeling when you’re completely invested throughout an entire show - smiling, laughing at the little moments, tearing up at the emotional ones, and believing you’re watching something truly special? And then, in the final few minutes…boom. You are left staring at the screen wondering, “Why would they end it like that?”

“I believe that stories never end”, says protagonist Chander and somehow that is perhaps Musafir Cafe’s greatest irony. The show ends, but the story doesn't.

It isn't every day that a book finds its way to the screen. And when it does, audiences are often left with either a beautiful rediscovery or an adaptation that carves its own identity. Sometimes the gamble pays off. Sometimes it leaves the audience searching for what was lost in translation.

That is exactly where Musafir Cafe, Netflix's latest eight-episode drama, stands. The series has received far-reaching appreciation - not merely because of its warmth, a realistic storyline, performances and music, but because viewers cannot stop asking one question: “What was that ending?” A quick Google search tells the story. Discussion forums, reviews and "ending explained" articles dominate the conversation, with audiences trying to make sense of the deliberately open-ended finale. Having read the book on which the series is based, I found myself equally surprised by how ambiguous the concluding episode chose to be. To vilify or not to vilify - that is the question!

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly the soul of the show. Seamlessly moving between the present and the past, he effortlessly inhabits two versions of Chander - the sweet young man hopelessly in love and the older, more mature and reflective person. His character slips between the two with smooth conviction, making both timelines equally compelling without overplaying the emotion. However, the ending may have you questioning his spine. And, of course, there are two women - two different love stories.

The relationship between Chander (Massey) and Sudha (Vedika Pinto) is easily the emotional heartbeat of the show. Their love story - and eventually their breakup - feels mature, mutual and, above all, believable (but also, preventable). It is written with empathy but also a lot of melodrama. On the other hand, Preeti (Mahima Makwana) remains the show’s most talked-about character; I found it difficult to fully embrace. Her innocence is almost impossibly unwavering, and there were moments when I genuinely wondered whether anyone could really be “THAT” nice. Nah, impossible!

Adil Hussain makes a brief but impactful appearance, bringing his trademark quiet dignity to the screen. Even in a cameo, his presence leaves an impression.

Altogether, the show remains a compact, heartfelt and emotionally engaging watch. What makes it work is its simplicity. It is a gentle, feel-good drama that can easily be finished in a single sitting. Beyond the romance and emotional turns, it leaves viewers with reflections on love, life, the atrocities of timing and people who shape our lives.

Perhaps that explains why Musafir Cafe continues to dominate conversations. Viewers have fallen for its music, its breathtaking hillscapes, Massey's performance, and a beautiful yet incomplete love story. But above everything else, they are searching for answers. The finale leaves too many questions hanging, prompting audiences to revisit the book, search for explanations and debate what truly happened.

As someone who already knew how the story unfolded in the book, I couldn't help but feel that the series stopped just short of emotional closure. The novel offers answers where the adaptation chooses silence, leaving viewers to fill in the blanks themselves. That creative decision has undoubtedly fuelled the show's popularity, but it has also left many unsatisfied.

Whether the unresolved finale was the show’s biggest talking point or its most divisive creative fumble is still up for debate. Either way, the internet is still trying to finish Chander’s story.