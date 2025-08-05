Music and friendship collide as Kolkata rocks to massive live concert

Thousands packed Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan last Saturday night as four powerhouse acts delivered an electric showcase that had the entire city singing along. The concert, part of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam, transformed the venue into a massive celebration of music and camaraderie.

Local favourite Bharg Kale kicked things off with an energy-packed set that immediately got the crowd moving. The atmosphere reached fever pitch when Kolkata's own legendary rock band Fossils took the stage, delivering thunderous renditions of beloved tracks like 'Ekla Ghar' and 'Bishakto Manush' that had longtime fans roaring with approval.

SANAM brought a different flavour to the evening, switching gears with their signature melodic style. The band's emotional performances of classics like 'Lag Jaa Gale' and 'Gulabi Aankhen', along with their hit 'Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam', created those goosebump moments that reminded everyone why live music hits differently.

Closing out the night, King absolutely owned the stage with chart-toppers 'Crown' and 'Maan Meri Jaan', turning the entire venue into one massive singalong session under the Kolkata sky. The rapper's high-energy performance had fans jumping and chanting until the very last note.

The diverse lineup showcased everything from Bangla rock to contemporary pop and electronic beats, proving that great music truly brings people together regardless of genre preferences. Friends, families, and even strangers found themselves bonding over shared favourite songs and discovering new artists throughout the night.

Earlier this year, the same concert series made waves in Guwahati with performances by Anuv Jain and Zaeden, establishing itself as a major touring event across Indian cities.

"What began as a simple celebration of friendship has now grown into one of India's biggest branded live IPs," said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head – Marketing at Diageo India. "Just last year, we connected with over 50,000 people across five cities through Yaari Jam, and every edition becomes bigger, bolder, and closer to our audiences' hearts."

The event, produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, clearly struck a chord with Kolkata's music lovers. Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, noted how "Kolkata showed up with unmatched energy, love and passion, proving just how powerful music can be in bringing people together."

With Saturday's successful show in the books, organisers are already planning to expand the concert series to additional cities across India, promising more nights where strangers become friends and music creates lasting memories.