The music world is mourning the loss of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Sunday, December 15, in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Tributes and condolences have poured in from admirers and fellow musicians across the globe, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to Indian classical and world music.

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej expressed his heartbreak, calling Zakir Hussain “one of the greatest musicians India has ever produced.” In a tribute on social media, he said, “Zakirji was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge. His humility and collaborations shaped countless careers. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations.”

Singer Anup Jalota described the news as “shocking” and shared a video message, saying, “His music brought joy to countless lives. His legacy as one of the finest tabla players will endure forever.” Music composer Thaman S also joined in the tributes, stating, “We lost the legend today. Rest in peace, Maestro.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, was a pioneer who transcended boundaries in music. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, he began performing as a teenager, earning acclaim for his collaborations with iconic musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Vilayat Khan, and John McLaughlin. He also co-founded the fusion band Shakti and contributed to the Grammy-winning Planet Drum project with Mickey Hart.

Over his career, he received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and four Grammy Awards. His passing marks a profound loss to the music community, but his groundbreaking contributions to Indian classical and global music will remain a lasting inspiration.